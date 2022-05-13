NLO: Ogbomoso United FC appoints new Team Manager

Nationwide League One (NLO) side Ogbomoso United FC has announced the appointment of Ishola Babatunde as its new Team Manager and Welfare Officer to boost their chances of qualification to the Nigeria National League (NNL).

The club’s Media Officer, Stephen Adetunji, in a statement issued Friday in Lagos said the officials were appointed to improve the lot of the club.

“The club has named Ishola Babatunde (Pedro) as Team Manager, while Rasheed Yekeen (Aserere Jnr) was appointed as the new Welfare Officer.

“The Club Chairman has therefore charged both of them to work hard along with the management members on ground and ensure that Ogbomoso United FC returns to its winning ways.

“He reassured that the team has his full support as the quest for promotion continues.”

Ogbomoso United FC sits third on the log of NLO Group C1, with 11 points from seven matches, with three wins, two draws and two losses.

Other teams in the NLO Group C1 include group leaders Fehinty FC, second-placed Gidado FC, SGFC Athletic SC, FC Ebedei, OSOPADEC FC, Hammola FC, Pacesetter FC and Akure FC.