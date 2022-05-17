NLO Division One season goes on two weeks break

With the successful conclusion of MatchDay 9 games across the country last weekend, the Nationwide League One (NLO) has informed clubs that the season will go on two weeks break from Monday 16 to May 31, 2022.

Secretariat of the nation’s third-tier domestic league says, it expects clubs to use the period to fortify their squad by registering additional players for the conclusion of the 2022 season.

As the Division One clubs go on the two weeks recess, the NLO has also informed that it will use the window to play the NLO 2022 Division Two League season scheduled to commence from Sunday May 22 to Saturday 28.

It will be a beehive of activities for two weeks, as a total of sixteen (16) venues drawn from the six geo-political zones in the country will host the Division Two season.

Meanwhile, the secretariat has released a list of 16 coordinators and contacts of host Football Association that will ensure a hitch-free hosting of the season.