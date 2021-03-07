The National Nationwide League One says all the matches to be played during its 2021 League Season would be played under strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

Ebere Amaraizu, Director of NLO activities in the South East, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Sunday against the backdrop of modalities being put in place for a hitch-free season.

According to Amaraizu, the NLO will not compromise its COVID-19 safety protocols standards that would ensure the safety of all participating teams.

He said each team and centre was expected to strictly comply with the COVID-19 protocols as directed by the Nigeria Football Federation COVID-19 Task-force.

He said: “Participating teams and their officials are also to ensure they operate within the laid down rules as stipulated by the NLO, and to ensure that COVID-19 tests for players and their officials were duly conducted and results collected.

“The results for each individual player and team official in each team will be made available at various centres before the commencement of any league match.”

The Director said that NLO had put in place all necessary materials, logistics as well as emergency ambulances and health personnel in each centre across the nation.

Amaraizu said: “As it stands, we have made adequate provisions and even made provision for unexpected health or incidence situation or development including security.”

NAN recalls that NLO league club sides had been grouped to play each other at various centres to determine various overall winners of each group.

Eight teams are expected to battle it out in the designated centres across the country from today.

The centres in the South East, which Amaraizu would superintendent over, are in Okigwe and Ngor Okpala in Imo State.

NAN.