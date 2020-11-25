The management of Nigeria’s third tier league, Nation-Wide League One, has announced the commencement of stadium inspection ahead of new football season.

The Independent board of the NLO, led by its Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, also announced players of each club participating in the new NLO season would be going through medical examination in reference to COVID-19 pandemic test.

In a circular released by the league body, it also approved the zonal league format for the new season, having considered the financial challenges faced by the clubs and also to flatten the curve for the spread of COVID-19

The NLO also warned that any club that fails to meet up with the league body’s requirements won’t be allowed to participate in the new season.

It, however, promised to return the league to the old format once normalcy returns, just as it solicited optimum corporation from the clubs to have an hitch free season.