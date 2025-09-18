NLNG wins Best Corporate Training Partner Award 2025

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas has been named the Best Corporate Training Partner 2025 by the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) at the 4th edition of OGTAN Human Capital Development (HCD) Awards held in Lagos.

The recognition highlights NLNG’s longstanding commitment to workforce development, skills transfer, and capacity building within Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Since its inception, the OGTAN HCD Awards have celebrated organisations and individuals whose contributions to human capital development are both measurable and impactful.

Announcing the award, OGTAN commended NLNG for its consistent investments in workforce training, partnerships with accredited providers, sponsorship of industry programmes, and technical education initiatives delivered through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes. The Association noted that NLNG has distinguished itself as a true partner in capacity building, with evidence of measurable results.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, Emmanuel Uleh, Head, Nigerian Content Compliance Assurance & Monitor, said NLNG’s commitment to human capital development is both a Nigerian Content obligation and an integral part of its broader CSR agenda, which prioritises education.

“At inception, NLNG deliberately promoted local capacity development by training Nigerian technicians and operators for the operation and maintenance of its plant on Bonny Island. Today, this strategy has yielded remarkable results: NLNG boasts a 100% Nigerian management team and a workforce that is over 95% Nigerian,” he stated.

Uleh highlighted that through strategic partnerships and targeted initiatives, NLNG has empowered thousands of Nigerians with industry-relevant skills, vocational training, and formal education support. More than 600 Nigerians have received training in Nigeria and South Korea in highly technical areas such as naval architecture, shipbuilding, welding, and fabrication under the Bonny Gas Transport Plus Project. In collaboration with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and OGTAN, the company has trained over 150 people through its asset projects.

Under its Train 7 Project Human Capital Development commitments, more than 400 Nigerians are undergoing training, including over 140 embedded in plant maintenance activities and over 200 community youths preparing for future operations.

Beyond technical skills, Uleh noted that NLNG’s CSR programmes continue to prioritise education as a driver of national development by awarding scholarships to deserving students at post-primary and undergraduate levels in Nigeria, while also supporting postgraduate studies abroad in highly technical fields critical to national advancement.

NLNG’s contributions, Uleh stressed, aligns closely with Nigeria’s development goals and sustainability priorities. He added that the company’s efforts reflect its vision of being a globally competitive energy company, inspiring a sustainable future.

