NLNG science quiz for Rivers schools to focus on advancing renewable energy innovations

NLNG has kicked off the 2025 edition of its annual Science Quiz and Science Project Exhibition, with a sharp focus on advancing renewable energy innovations among secondary school students in Rivers State.

The 2025 edition, which commenced on Wednesday, is designed to ignite creativity, problem-solving skills, and real-world applications of science and technology, aligning with global efforts to transition toward sustainable energy systems.

Dr. Sophia Horsfall, NLNG’s General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development, described the competition as a “call-to-action” for young innovators to contribute to a cleaner, greener future.

Horsfall said: “This initiative is more than just a quiz—it’s about empowering Nigeria’s future scientists, engineers, and policymakers with the knowledge to drive sustainable energy solutions.

“We are nurturing the minds that will shape Nigeria’s energy transition.”

The 2025 NLNG Science competition will be held across multiple locations, including Bonny, Khana, Port Harcourt, Omoku, and Oyigbo.

It features two main components: a Science Quiz and a Science Project Exhibition.

The science quiz competition unfolds in three phases: Olympiad, Championship, and Grand Finale.

Dragnet Solutions Limited, the competition’s facilitator, revealed that the Olympiad stage will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test, allowing participation from public secondary school students in Rivers State.

The quiz will be in two categories – the SS1 Category where the winners will be determined at the Championship stage; and SS2 Category, where the finalists will advance to the Grand Finale for the ultimate prize.

The Science Project Exhibition competition will begin at the Championship stage, with finalists competing in the Grand Finale.

The event is organised in collaboration with the Rivers State Ministry of Education and the Science Teachers Association of Nigeria, Rivers State chapter.

Beyond fostering academic excellence, NLNG aims to inspire students to pursue careers in STEM fields, crucial for Nigeria’s technological and economic growth.

In the 2024 edition, Government Girls Secondary School, Oyigbo clinched the SS2 category title, while Community Secondary School Igbo-Etche emerged victorious in the SS1 category.

As the world shifts toward clean energy, initiatives like NLNG’s Science Quiz and Science Project Exhibition, play a pivotal role in preparing young Nigerians to lead in renewable energy innovation.

The competition not only tests knowledge but also encourages practical, sustainable solutions to real-world energy challenges.

