NLNG postgraduate scholarship awardees to begin Master’s studies in UK universities

Seven outstanding Nigerian graduates are set to begin postgraduate studies in the United Kingdom after being awarded the fully funded Special NLNG 35th/25th Anniversary Scholarship.

The recipients, selected through a rigorous process, will commence their studies in the 2025/2026 academic session and become part of NLNG’s distinguished network of scholars, equipped with world-class education, advanced knowledge, and critical skills for leadership and professional excellence.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Sophia Horsfall, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, highlighted the importance of the scholarship in building capacity for Nigeria’s future.

Horsfall said: “Through this programme, NLNG continues to demonstrate its commitment to sustainable development by investing in human capital.

“These scholars represent the best of Nigeria’s talent, and we are proud to support their journey towards global excellence.”

She added that the awardees will pursue master’s degrees in fields critical to national progress, including Civil Engineering, Renewable Energy Management, Advanced Chemical Engineering, Marine and Offshore Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Renewable Energy Systems, Industrial Robotics, and Advanced Structural Engineering.

Horsfall stressed that NLNG is reinforcing its vision of inspiring a sustainable future by investing in the education and development of the next generation of leaders and innovators who will drive sustainable national growth and global competitiveness.

Since its inception, the NLNG postgraduate scholarship programme has recorded 523 graduates across diverse disciplines.

The scheme has created a network of professionals who are driving impact in industries and communities both at home and abroad.

Also Read:

The scholarship covers tuition, living expenses, accommodation, travel, and other academic-related costs, ensuring that recipients are fully focused on their studies.

This award is in commemoration of NLNG’s 35 years of incorporation and 25 years of successful operation.

Apart from the overseas scholarship scheme, NLNG also sponsors Undergraduates Scholarship and Post Primary Scholarship schemes.

These are in addition to numerous intervention programmes in Education, Infrastructure development, Health and Economic Empowerment.

Post Views: 14