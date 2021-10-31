NLNG names winner of Nigeria Prize for Literature 2021

Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia’s The Son of The House has won The Nigeria Prize for Literature 2021 and she went home with $100,000.

The announcement was made on Saturday by the panel of judges and Advisory board for the Nigerian Prize for Literature.

The other two finalists of the Nigerian Prize for Literature and their works are Abi Dare’s The Girl With The Louding Voice and Obinna Udenwe’s Colours of Hatred.

According to The Advisory Board for The Nigeria Prize for Literature, this year, the contest was for Prose Fiction and a total of 202 books entered for the competition.

All three novels on the shortlist centred on strong female characters, different unravelling circumstances and experiences of women in the modern world.

Chairperson of the prize’s Advisory Board, Prof. Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, said the board unanimously agreed that the shortlist of 11 was an excellent list.

Akachi-Ezeigbo expressed her appreciation to the judges for a thorough job in selecting the shortlist.

She stated that excellence was the watchword of the prize, adding that the onus was on the Advisory Board to continue in the tradition that was handed to them by the past board.