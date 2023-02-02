NLNG, LCCI promote sustainable food security in Nigeria

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), in partnership with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), on Wednesday presented the joint-winning works of The Nigeria Prize for Science (2022) to industry players in an effort to push agricultural innovations that can positively impact food security in the country.

The presentation of the winning works, Gains in Grain Yield of Released Maize (Zea Mays L.) Cultivated under Drought and Well-Watered Conditions by Dr Muhydideen Oyekunle and Professor Shehu Ado; and Development of Process Plant for Plantain Flour by Professor Sesan Peter Ayodeji and Dr Emmanuel Olatunji Olutomilola was made at an interactive business forum.

“Gains in Grain Yield of Released Maize (Zea Mays L.) Cultivated under Drought and Well-Watered Conditions” speaks to developing hybrid, high-yielding and water stress-tolerant maize seeds. On the other hand, Development of Process Plant for Plantain Flour is an important innovation for reducing the spoilage of farm products. It is also resourceful in scaling up from batch production to industrial-scale continuous flour production and it is relevant beyond plantain to other food items.

The guests at the event included the General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development, Andy Odeh; the LCCI President, Asiwaju Michael Olawale-Cole; the LCCI Director-General, Dr. Chinyere Almona; and members of the Nigeria Prize for Science Advisory Board, Chief Nike Akande and Professor Yusuf Abubakar.

In his remarks, Odeh said the Prize’s focus on Food Security in 2022 was in alignment with Goal Two (2) of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which seeks sustainable solutions to end hunger by 2030 and to achieve food security.

He said NLNG was interested in the impact the innovations would have on food security and socio-economic well-being of Nigerians, and stated further that the Company was aware that it is not enough to have innovations without them impacting society.

“Being a company committed to building a better Nigeria, NLNG is seeking ways to ensure that these improvements bring about positive developmental change in its home country,” he stated.

The Chairman of the Prize’s Advisory Board, Professor Barth Nnaji, who was represented by Board member, Chief Nike Akande, stated that the innovations had the potential for high impact.

“There are two components to it. There is one about machinery. By developing such equipment, we are making significant progress in-country. Then, there is the technique of producing a product with a multiplier effect and many benefits. This interactive workshop will raise awareness for our society to know that these two aspects are real outcomes from last year’s prize. The business community and industries are the ones that should take that outcome to society. It is also our strategic view that this event would bring to the fore investment networks and harmonisation of efforts to support agriculture in Nigeria,” he said.

The Nigeria Prize for Science is a $100,000 award sponsored by NLNG to promote innovations in science and technology that will solve age-long problems and drive development in Nigeria.