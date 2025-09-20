NLNG invests in innovation to raise future-ready workforce – GM

The Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has intensified investment in upskilling and retention strategies to nurture the next generation of professionals for the global energy industry.

Dr. Sophia Horsfall, the NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, made the remark in Milan, Italy.

Horsfall spoke during a panel session at the concluded Gastech Exhibition and Conference.

The session was themed: “Nurturing the Workforce of Tomorrow through Upskilling and Retention Strategies.”

Horsfall said the global energy industry faced a “talent paradox,” with the International Energy Agency projecting 14 million new jobs in low-carbon and renewable energy by 2030.

According to her, the World Economic Forum also estimates that 60 percent of the workforce would require reskilling to remain relevant in future job markets.

“This demonstrates a huge talent gap, highlighting the need to nurture the next generation of professionals with skills for jobs that do not even exist today,” she said.

She said the challenge was equally an opportunity for Nigeria, considering its youthful population and growing energy sector.

She said that NLNG had been committed to bridging the talent gap in areas such as digital competencies, data analytics, energy management in the renewable space, low-carbon solutions, and leadership in sustainability.

Horsfall said NLNG had designed its graduate trainee and young professionals’ programmes to bridge such skill gaps and attract motivated talent.

She explained that young professionals sought more than employment, desiring purpose, hybrid work flexibility, and opportunities for creativity and innovation.

She added: “These are embedded in NLNG’s value proposition.

“We ensure they can build flexible careers, moving between technical and leadership roles depending on their interests.”

Horsfall said NLNG engaged new recruits through competitive selection processes and familiarisation sessions with senior leaders and colleagues across different organisational levels.

She said the early engagement helped build a sense of belonging and strengthened retention.

She explained that after onboarding, trainees were exposed to multiple departments, including supply chain, corporate communications, and technical operations, to gain a holistic view of the company.

Horsfall added that they were assigned buddies and mentors under the NLNG governance structure, ensuring strong support systems and professional guidance throughout their early careers.

The NLNG general manager noted that overseas placements were also provided to expose recruits to international best practices and broaden their professional outlook.

According to her, graduates then undergo full onboarding experiences, including team building bootcamps designed to strengthen networks across cohorts.

She said: “Transitioning from onboarding, we emphasise lifelong learning through secondments, professional certifications, and continued training to support career growth.

“These interventions have delivered high retention, with multiple generations of graduate trainees staying loyal over the last 10 to 15 years.

“NLNG’s attrition rate remains lower than industry averages.

“Our young professionals are motivated and engaged because we deliver on our promises.”

On innovation, Horsfall said NLNG had established a Digital and Innovation Department to embed digital competencies across the organisation.

She said the department drove skills in data analytics, artificial intelligence, and advanced technologies through informal and engaging initiatives.

She said: “We operate a ‘digital army’ system, where staff gain higher ranks after completing projects.

“We also run hackathons, coding clubs, and bootcamps to make learning engaging

“NLNG also prioritises skills in greenhouse gas management and renewable energy, embedding these competencies across all roles.

“Through our Energy and Transition Department, we are rewriting job descriptions to reflect climate priorities and to encourage staff to reduce their carbon footprint.”

Horsfall said the company also focused on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) leadership by building skills in emissions tracking, compliance with global standards, and use of digital sustainability tools.

She added that training extended from frontline staff to the board level, ensuring comprehensive knowledge and accountability in ESG reporting.

She said NLNG’s approach went beyond compliance, as the company sought to demonstrate real contributions to the global energy transition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference brought together global leaders, policymakers, investors, and industry experts who discussed opportunities and innovations shaping the global energy industry.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']