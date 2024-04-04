NLNG inaugurates twin theatre suite at Jos University Teaching Hospital

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited through its Hospital Support Programme has inaugurated a twin theatre suite at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Jos University Teaching Hospital to enhance healthcare delivery.

Andy Odeh, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, did the inauguration on Wednesday.

He said the gesture was the organisation’s contribution to the development of the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.

Odeh said the objective of the organisation’s Corporate Social Responsibility was to boost the health care delivery system across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

He revealed that the project in JUTH was conceived following a thorough needs assessment that showed the long wait list for surgical procedures due to the limited number of theatres despite the availability of medical professionals to conduct the procedures.

He said the completed modern twin theatre would, henceforth, shorten the waiting period.

According to him, the completed project consisted of two operating theatre suites, two scrub rooms and two preparation rooms with storage.

He further said it had a recovery room, conveniences, a linen room, nurses station, medical equipment, oxygen supply, fire fighting and prevention systems with automated doors for safety and access control.

Odeh said the twin theatre was connected to the Accident and Emergency building to ensure access to and from other existing facilities in the hospital.

He appealed to the management of JUTH to protect and make the best use of the facility for efficient service delivery.

Dr. Pokop Bupwatda, the Chief Medical Director of JUTH, commended the NLNG for the project, which commenced in 2023 with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.

Bupwatda said the completed twin theatre would enhance proactive qualitative health care service delivery in the hospital as the patients waiting time for surgeries would drastically be reduced.

He appealed for further interventions for the provision of CT scans and MRI facilities.

In his remarks, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State commended NLNG for choosing JUTH as one of the hospitals in its HSP project.

Mutfwang said the twin theatre would improve the quality of health care service delivery and, in turn, reduce the patients waiting period in which many lives would be saved.

He commended the management and staff of JUTH for offering qualitative services despite its challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that JUTH’s project is one of six in the second phase of the programme, which commenced in January 2023.