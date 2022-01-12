NLNG disclaims publication for ‘Train 7’ jobs

The Nigeria LNG Limited (‘NLNG’) has disclaimed an online advertisement announcing vacancies for its “Train 7” Project positions.

NLNG in a statement issued by its General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Andy Odeh announced that the organization dissociated itself from the advertisement and informed the general public that the publication or any other along the same lines were false, fraudulent and calculated to mislead unsuspecting members of the public.

“Neither NLNG nor its contractors have commenced recruiting for the Train 7 Project, for which construction activities are yet to commence. Members of the public are accordingly urged to exercise due diligence and caution at all times in evaluating and verifying any claims made by persons purporting to act on behalf of NLNG, and are expressly advised not to make any financial commitment in relation to any such claims as neither NLNG nor its contractors for the Train 7 Project – a consortium comprising Saipem, Chiyoda and Daewoo (‘SCD JV’) which is exclusively responsible for managing all aspects of the Train 7 Projects – will make such demands” Odeh said.

The firm however enjoined individuals and companies interested in pursuing opportunities on the Train 7 Project are once again encouraged to visit the contractor’s website for the correct details on how to do business with the consortium through this link: http://qualifymng.saipem.com/Released/Home.aspx

The statement added that Nigeria LNG’s website is: , www.nigerialng.com or www.nlng.com, and its social media handles are: (@nigeriaLNG on Twitter, nigerialng on Instagram; and Nigeria LNG Limited pages on Facebook and Linkedin).

It confirmed that national newspapers and electronic media are also sources of credible information regarding NLNG’s Train 7 project”.

The company warned that it would not liable any loss incurred by any person(s) as a result of reliance on such fraudulent advertisements, communications, e-mails or publications.