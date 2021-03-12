The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company has commended the Nigerian Navy for its key role in ensuring a peaceful atmosphere for the Company to carry out its activities.

The encomium was showered on the Nacy by the Managing Director of NLNG, Tony Attah, when he led other senior management officials of the Company on a courtesy visit to the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, at the Naval Headquarters Abuja.

Attah explained that Liquefied Natural Gas is a critical national asset to the future of the country, especially at a time that the nation was moving away from dependence on crude oil.

He therefore reiterated that without the Navy’s support, the NLNG would have found it extremely difficult to operate in the Niger Delta region.

In this regard, Attah solicited for the continued support of the Navy to enable the Company sustain its operations.

The MD also used the forum to felicitate with the CNS on his recent appointment and wished him well as he leads the Service.

Responding, Gambo appreciated the show of goodwill by the MD and quickly recalled that the NLNG was instrumental in the establishment of the NN Forward Operating Base Bonny.

Vice Admiral Gambo pointed out that the Navy was very mindful of the position of the NLNG as a key national asset and the Service’s responsibility to ensure that this asset is well protected.

Thus, he assured the MD and his team that the Service will continue to support the NLNG, especially by providing a favourable atmosphere for its operations so that business will thrive without any fear.

Gambo also noted with delight how the issue of gas flaring is becoming a thing of the past.