NLC, TUC to embark on nationwide strike from midnight

The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria on Monday ordered their affiliates to withdraw their services nationwide from midnight on November 14, 2023.

TUC President Festus Osifo disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday.

Osifo said the strike would remain until “government at all levels wake up to their responsibility.”

The strike is also to protest the battering of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, and some other executives of the congress in Owerri, Imo State, on November 1, as well as the pending labour issues in Imo State.

Ajaero was arrested by the police ahead of a state-wide protest in Imo, as disclosed by the NLC’s Head of Information, Benson Upah.

Although the police denied arresting Ajaero, stating that he was merely taken into protective custody to prevent a mob attack, the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, accused the labour leader of meddling in the political affairs of the state.