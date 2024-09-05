NLC to State Councils: Expect consequences if you betray workers

The Nigeria Labour Congress has told its State Councils to expect consequences if they betray workers in the process of negotiating the new minimum wage approved by President Bola Tinubu.

The Eagle Online recalls that Tinubu has signed into law the new minimum wage of N70,000 as approved by the National Assembly.

Speaking at a two-day training workshop for the Northern Zone of the country on the new minimum wage, the President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, warned state council leaders against betraying workers for personal gains.

Ajaero told them to expect severe consequences for leaders who compromise their position for selfish reasons.

He said: “The choice of the theme for this workshop: ‘Strategies for Effective implementation of the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act,’ is therefore intended to help prepare us to evolve effective strategies for a successful process during this cycle.

Also Read:

“It is intended to help us learn from our past mistakes and map strategies to effectively deliver the benefits of the Law to our members.

“As we have pointed out earlier, it is only when our members begin to enjoy its benefits that we beat our chest and exclaim: ‘We have done it.’

“Remember comrades, production, they say in economics, is not complete until it reaches the final consumer so this national minimum wage exercise cannot be said to be complete until it reaches all of our members wherever they may be working.

“Your comrades are the vessels that would be used in delivering this.

“The extent to which you can deliver the expected benefits is dependent on your capacity and your character.

“Your focus and determination, including your resilience and how you can communicate the process to our members in your respective states, is very important.

“The situation presents both challenges and opportunities to you.

“However, the overall outcome is going to be dependent on the choices you will make.

“What those choices will be will largely be determined by what your interests are: either to be a responsible and responsive leader or to lead for yourselves and cronies.

“You must however remember that any of the choices you make will have its consequences.”

Post Views: 0