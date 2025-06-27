NLC to shut down FCT after Tinubu’s project inaugurations

The Federal Capital Territory Chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) says it is mobilising to shut down the territory after President Bola Tinubu concludes his projects’ inauguration on July 3, 2023.

The Chairman of the FCT Chapter of the NLC, Dr. Stephen Knabayi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

Knabayi explained that the move was to draw the attention of the FCT Administration to address the area council workers’ lingering strike.

NAN reports that primary health care centres were under lock and key, primary school teachers had been at home, while the six area councils’ secretariat were abandoned by the workers for months.

The primary school teachers and other area council workers had embarked on a series of strikes over the non-payment of minimum wage and 40 percent Peculiar Allowance.

Other unresolved issues included the non-implementation of 25 percent and 35 percent salary increases, and the N35,000 wage award, among other benefits.

The NLC chair, who described the development as “very unfortunate”, said that the area council chairmen left the union with no option but to shut down the FCT.

Knabayi recalled that the union had on June 13, 2025 issued a seven-day ultimatum to the FCT Administration to address the demands of the teachers, health workers and other area council workers.

He explained that the ultimatum followed the resolution of the executives of the joint unions of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, and National Association of Health Workers Union.

He noted that the ultimatum had expired on June 20 and the NLC was yet to take any action.

Knabayi explained that the union back pedalled to allow President Tinubu to complete the inauguration of projects executed by the FCT Administration as part of activities to celebrate his second year in office.

He said: “We had to extend the ultimatum because of Tinubu’s movements to inaugurate the FCT executed project.

“Members of the union will take over the streets of Abuja as soon as Tinubu concludes the inaugurations, hopefully on July 3.

“We are waiting for it to end and we will come together to step up our planned action.”

Knabayi added that the NLC had already informed the FCT Administration and security agencies of the planned protest to shut down the territory as the last resort to press home their demands.

He said it was very unfortunate that up to this moment nothing has been done to address the lingering welfare cities in the area councils.

He noted that although the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage began across the six area councils in May, it was stopped the following month with no explanation to the workers.

He said: “Like you know, strike or protest is always the last option, but we were left with no other opinion.

“We are not happy and it is not going to be a small thing if they don’t do the needful.”

Knabayi alleged that the area council chairmen were spending huge resources in preparation for the 2016 February FCT area councils’ election.

According to him, the funds being expended will be enough to settle all the workers’ outstanding entitlements.

He called on the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to take a more decisive action to compel the area council chairmen to settle the council workers welfare concerns.

NAN recalls that Wike had made several efforts to resolve the crisis, including the recent release of N4.1 billion to the area councils to support the payment of minimum wage to the workers.

The minister had explained several times that primary school teachers and primary health care workers were under the purview of the area councils and not FCT Administration.

The NUT Chairman in the FCT, Abdullahi Shafa, during a protest on April 24, 2025, acknowledged Wike’s intervention to resolve the lingering strike, including the release of the N4.1 billion to the area councils to pay the striking teachers.

On their part, the chairmen of the area councils had in a press conference on May 13, 2025 urged the primary school teachers and other council workers to call off their ongoing strike.

John Gabaya, Secretary of the FCT Chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, who addressed journalists, particularly appealed to the primary school teachers to return to the classrooms.

Gabaya said that the appeal became necessary for the interest of the pupils while negotiation continues.

