NLC: Tinubu-led government tending towards tyranny — RULAAC

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre has expressed concern over what it described as “the increasing tendency of the President Tinubu-led federal government towards tyranny, including the use of security agencies to intimidate and repress labour and civil society”.

The Executive Director of RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma, expressed this concern in a statement he issued on Wednesday.

He backed his position with the arrest and detention of peaceful protesters and the invitation of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, on alleged terrorism charges.

He said these two cases suggest a troubling attempt to suppress civic engagement and dissent.

Nwanguma said: “These actions are indicative of democratic backsliding.

“Such actions undermine democratic principles, stifle free expression, and limit the ability of citizens to voice their concerns. It is critical for a healthy democracy that individuals and organizations can operate freely without fear of harassment or repression.

“RULAAC calls on the Tinubu government to prioritize upholding democratic principles by ensuring the protection of civil liberties and constitutional rights.

“This includes safeguarding freedom of speech, assembly, and the press, as well as promoting transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

“By doing so, the government can strengthen democratic institutions, build public trust, and encourage civic engagement, which is essential for a thriving democracy.”

