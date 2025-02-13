NLC threatens nationwide strike over telecom tariff hike March 1

The Nigeria Labour Congress has vowed to embark on a nationwide strike from March 1, 2025, if telecommunications companies fail to revert to the previous tariff structure.

The decision follows the controversial 50 per cent hike in telecom charges, which the labour union insists was implemented without due process.

At its Central Working Committee meeting in Lokoja, Kogi State, on Thursday, the NLC condemned the tariff adjustment, arguing that no changes should have been made while negotiations with the government were still ongoing.

“The CWC received with grave concern the news that telecom companies have commenced the implementation of a 50 per cent tariff hike despite an earlier agreement reached with the Nigerian government and the NCC.

“A 10-man committee had been set up to review the matter within two weeks before any final decision on the new tariff structure was to be made,” the union stated.

As an immediate response, the NLC directed Nigerians to boycott major telecom operators, including MTN, Glo, and Airtel, beginning February 13, 2025.

It also demanded the recovery of funds allegedly siphoned abroad by these companies.

“If telecom operators fail to reverse the tariff to the old rate by the end of February, we will embark on a total shutdown of their operations nationwide from March 1, 2025,” the union warned.

The National Association of Telecoms Subscribers of Nigeria has also rejected the tariff hike, calling for sanctions against telecom providers.

Its President, Deolu Ogunbanjo, accused operators of disregarding an agreement to allow a committee to review the hike before implementation.

“Subscribers are complaining that what they are experiencing is not a 50 per cent increase but a 200 per cent hike,” Ogunbanjo said, urging the NCC to clarify the approved adjustments.

Meanwhile, telecoms lawyer, Ayoola Oke, urged President Bola Tinubu to halt the tariff hike, accusing MTN of using its market dominance to dictate industry prices.

He stated, “MTN now controls over 51 per cent of the market, a position it has achieved through anti-competitive practices.”

