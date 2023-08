NLC threatens nationwide strike over contempt charge, gives ultimatum

The Nigeria Labour Congress has threatened to embark on a nationwide indefinite strike from August 14 if at the close of work on August 11 the contempt charge against it by the Federal Government was not withdrawn.

The resolution of the workers’ body was contained in a communique it issued at the end of its meeting on Thursday.

The meeting, attended by members of the National Executive Council, was to review Wednesday’s nationwide protest, which was called off after the personal intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The communiqué, signed by the NLC President and General Secretary, Joe Ajaero and Emma Ugboaja respectively, read: “Whereas Nigerians spoke loudly across Nigeria yesterday (Wednesday) to express their outrage over the huge suffering and impoverishment pervading the landscape, the President, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, responded through a closed-door meeting with the leaders of the Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC.

“Concrete agreements were reached and the President personally guaranteed action on the following areas: Commitment to an immediate restructuring of the framework for engaging the consequences of the PMS price hike, in line with the input of the labour leaders

“The assurance that the Port Harcourt Refinery will commence production by December this year; the pledge to ensure that agreement is reached on the wage award for Nigerian workers immediately; and the promise to unveil a workable roadmap to the CNG alternative next week.

“The Federal Ministry of Justice, through the NICN, has continued to allow itself to be used as a vehicle to truncate the dominance of the tenets of democracy and muzzle/silence the voices of Nigerian workers and, has served a summons on the leadership of the NLC and TUC to answer to contempt of court charges, despite the provisions of the constitution to the contrary and the objective realities.

“Consequently, NEC-in-Session resolved as follows: To support and affirm the decision to suspend further protest on the nationwide mass protest.

“To commit to maintaining the required vigilance needed to hold government accountable on its assurances and governance in general

ALSO READ:

“To commit to the terminal date of August 19, 2023, within which the issues around the petroleum price hike will be agreed, given the assurances of the President and the National Assembly.

“To go on total strike across the country any day labour leaders are summoned to court by the government through the NICN.

“To demand the immediate withdrawal of this litigious terrorism by the Federal Ministry of Justice before the end of work on Friday, August 11, 2023.

“To embark on a nationwide comprehensive strike beginning Monday, August 14, 2023, if these contemptuous court summons are not withdrawn by whosoever initiated it.

“While commending the national leadership and all the state officers for the effective coordination of the protest, it urged all affiliates and state councils, including our civil society allies, to stay further action but remain focused and eternally vigilant.’’

The Eagle Online recalls that the Federal Government had filed a contempt proceeding against the NLC and TUC for embarking on an industrial action contrary to a June 5, 2023 exparte order by the National Industrial Court.

The notice, signed by Senior Registrar, Balogun Olajide, said: “Take notice that unless you obey the directions contained in the order of the National Industrial Court, Abuja, delivered by Honourable Justice Y. Anuwe on June 5, 2023, as per the attached enrolled order, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.”

The Federal Government attached a copy of the exparte order made by Justice Anuwe on June 5, 2023 to the notice of contempt proceeding forwarded to the NLC and TUC officials.

The order read in part: “Having, therefore, considered the totality of this application, I make the following orders: The defendants/Respondents are, hereby, restrained from embarking on the planned industrial action/or strike of any nature, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice dated June 5, 2023.

“It is ordered that the defendant/Respondents be immediately served with the originating processes in this suit, the Motion on Notice and the order of this court hereby made.

“The Motion on Notice is hereby fixed for hearing on June 19, 2023.

“The Hearing Notices to that effect shall be served on the defendants/Respondent along with the other processes.”

The “notice of consequences of disobedience to order of court” filed before NIC in Abuja was addressed to Ajaero; NLC Deputy Presidents: Audu Aruba, Prince Adeyanju Adewale and Kabiru Sani; General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja; TUC President, Festus Usifo; and TUC Secretary General, Nuhu Toro.