NLC threatens industrial action over electricity tariff hike speculation

The Nigeria Labour Congress has threatened to embark on industrial action if the federal government goes ahead with the widely speculated plan to increase electricity tariff.

This was disclosed in a letter to the Minister of Power and signed by the President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, made available on Wednesday.

Recall that it was widely reported in the media that there are fresh plans by the government to approve Electricity Distribution Companies to hike electricity tariffs.

According to NLC, ‘We write to remind the honourable Minister that organized labour on September 28, 2020, through the Federal Government – organized labour Committee on Electricity Tariff agreed to freeze further increases in electricity tariff until the committee concludes its work and its report adopted by all the principals in the committee.

“It is in light of this that we dismiss the ongoing speculation on increase in tariff as mere speculations. We, however, find it prudent to put you on notice that should the government make true the swirling speculation by approving an increase in electricity tariff, Organized Labour would be left with no option but to deploy the industrial mechanisms granted in our laws for the defence of workers’ rights”, Wabba said.