The Nigeria Labour Congress in Osun State has had charged workers in the state to support the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola to succeed.

The NLC felicitated with Muslims in the state, particularly the civil servants, on the celebration of Eid al-Adha.

In his Sallah message, the Chairman of NLC in the state, Comrade Jacob Tunde Adekomi, urged workers in the state to continue to support the state government and be more committed to their work.

According to Adekomi: “As we look forward to the fulfilment of the promises of Governor Gboyega Oyetola in improving the welfare of workers and paying our arrears among other dues of workers, let’s keep supporting the government and do our jobs diligently.

“The Congress is also using this medium to appreciate the Governor Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola for every efforts being made to make Osun Workers life more better.

“We Congratulate and felicitate with Mr Governor and his cabinet on this Ileya festival. Almighty God will grant you the wherewithal to take Osun to an enviable heights.”

Adekomi assured workers in the state that their efforts and sacrifice shall not be in vain.

Adekomi felicitated with all workers in the state as they joined other Muslim faithful worldwide to celebrate this year Eid Kabir.

According to him: “The Congress wish our numerous members a peaceful and joyous celebrations in times like this.

“Your past sacrifice and perseverance for the growth and upliftment of the state can never be forgotten in a hurry.

“History will never forget our sweats and roles in infrastructural development of the State. Our efforts shall not be in vain.”