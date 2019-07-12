GreenhIn a letter addressed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha on Friday, Ayuba Wabba, NLC President said it was crucial that the country have concrete plans to enhance its Nationally Determined Contributions by 2020.

This, he added, was in line with reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent over the next decade, and to net zero emissions by 2050.

The Paris Agreement requests each country to outline and communicate their post-2020 climate actions, known as their NDCs.

He added: “Unions know that only Just Transition can deliver the kind of ambition required to keep our planet safe and sustainable.

“There is the need to create mechanisms of inclusive social dialogue, assessing employment, social and economic impacts of ecological transition and green jobs potential.

“There is the need to increase transfer of technology and knowledge to developing countries as responsible investment.”

He added that the organised unions looked forward to being partners with the Federal Government in the implementation of these commitments.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres would convene the 2019 Climate Action Summit on September 23, to raise the global level of ambition to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The agreement is to galvanise action that can limit climate change to 2°C and even 1.5°C as science now asks.

Many countries have begun to integrate commitments and goals into their national development plans and strategies, by adopting approaches like green growth, greening of economies, low-carbon development and decarbonising development.

Experts say if well managed, these transitions to environmental and socially sustainable economies can become a driver of job creation, job upgrading, social justice and poverty eradication.

The importance of decent work in achieving sustainable development is clearly highlighted by SDG 8 which aims to “promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all”.

The International Labour Organisation has been increasingly active in promoting environmental sustainability through the lens of the world of work.

The concept of “green jobs” summarises the particular angle the ILO takes to preserve and restore a sustainable environment through transformative growth both in traditional economic sectors or in new, emerging green sectors such as renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The term also carries the qualitative notion that green jobs require to be fairly remunerated and productive, provide sufficient levels of social protection, ensure social dialogue, and guarantee rights at work, while contributing to reduce inequalities between women and men.