The Nigeria Labour Congress on Wednesday stormed the premises of the National Assembly, temporarily crippling legislative activities over planned removal of the minimum wage from the exclusive list to the concurrent list.

The Trade Union Congress and other bodies in their hundreds besieged the National Assembly to express their displeasure over a bill to remove the minimum wage from the exclusive list to the concurrent list.

The Civil Servants accused State Governors of sponsoring the bill as a means of avoiding the payment of the National Minimum Wage.

Speaking during the protest on behalf of the organised Labour, President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, threatened that the workers would embark on a nationwide strike if their demands were not met.