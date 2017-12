NLC scribe urges Bayelsa civil servants to be patient over delay of salaries

The Secretary, Nigeria Labour Congress, Bayelsa State chapter, Dinipre Torukeregha, on Sunday urged civil servants who were yet to receive their December salaries to be patient.

He assured workers that the organised labour was liaising with banks operating in the state to ensure that their alternative banking channels, including Automated Teller Machines, were functional during the holidays.

Torukeregha advised civil servants having salary related issues to get in touch with their union representatives.

Torukeregha, who acknowledged that there were reports that some public servants were yet to get their salaries, applauded the Bayelsa State Government for paying the outstanding November and December salaries of workers before Christmas.