NLC re-appoints Acting Secretary in Plateau

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Plateau has re-appointed Dr Yohanna Badung as Acting Secretary of the council for another four years.

The re-appointment was announced in a statement signed by Plateau NLC Chairman, Eugene Manji and made available to newsmen Tuesday in Jos.

Manji said that the decision to re-appoint Badung was taken at NLC joint State Administrative Council/State Executive Council meeting held on April 25.

The Chairman congratulated him on his re-appointment, urged him to sustain the high standards that earned him the re-appointment and wished him a successful tenure.

Meanwhile, the NLC chairman appreciated NLC for the confidence reposed on the leadership of the congress in the state.

He said that on February 24, prior to the state delegates congress, the NLC State Executive Council unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the leadership to continue in the next tenure.

“We appreciate all delegates who participated in the election for a successful delegates conference that took place recently.

“We assure you of our commitment to serve the workers of Plateau,” he stated.

Manji also appreciated Plateau workers for coming out in their numbers to celebrate this year’s Workers Day.

He said that the massive turnout was another show of support and belief in the leadership of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress in the state.

He thanked Governor Simon Lalong of the state for personally attending the May Day celebration and for promising to address some pending welfare issues before he exits office.