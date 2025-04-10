NLC pickets Mines ministry over worker’s unlawful sack

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have shut down the office building of the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in Abuja.

The labour union picketed the ministry for failing to obey a court judgement ordering the reinstatement of a staff member, Comrade Victor Ekpaha, reportedly sacked unlawfully 20 years ago.

The workers are demanding full payment of Ekpaha’s salaries, allowances and other benefits for the period of over 20 years that the case had lingered.

More to come…

