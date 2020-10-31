The Nigeria Labour Congress, Ogun Council, has commended the state government for paying the new minimum wage to workers in the state.

The state NLC Chairman, Comrade Emmanuel Bankole, in a statement on Saturday, thanked the governor for fulfilling his promise on the payment of the minimum wage.

The state government had signed an agreement with the leadership of the NLC, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) to effect the new minimum wage.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that workers in the state have received their October salaries.

Bankole expressed the hope that the development will open “a new vista of collaboration, trust and understanding between government and labour in the state”.

He reassured the governor of the unalloyed loyalty and support of workers to his administration.

“No doubt, the payment of new minimum wage to civil and public servants will greatly motivate the workers for enhanced productivity and efficiency,” the NLC chairman added.