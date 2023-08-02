NLC holds peaceful fuel subsidy protest in Kano

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC)

took to the streets of Kano on Wednesday in a massive but peaceful protest against the removal of subsidy.

The demonstrators converged on the Kano State Library complex before marching toward the Kano State Government House gate, demanding that authorities suspend the removal of fuel subsidy.

The protesters, singing solidarity songs while marching, carried placards with various inscriptions which read: “End fuel price increase, “Fix local refineries, “stop naira devaluation.”

The Chairman of NLC, Malam Kabiru Inuwa, while briefing Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf at the entrance of the government house, Kano, called for immediate reversal of all anti-poor government policies, including the recent hike in fuel prices, school fees and the Value Added Tax (VAT).

He also called for the fixing of local refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna; release of eight months withheld salaries of university lecturers and workers.

Inuwa, who commended the demonstrators for the peaceful conduct, also lauded security agencies in the state for giving them cover and maintaining peace in the state.

Responding, Yusuf assured that he would deliver their demands to the president.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Bappa Bichi, the governor explained that the state government was doing its best to sustain industrial harmony.

The governor, who also commended the protesters for their peaceful conduct, further assured them that the present administration would continue to implement policies that would improve the lives of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that security personnel were deployed to strategic places across the state to ensure peaceful demonstration.