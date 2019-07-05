The Nigeria Labour Congress has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on his reappointment of Boss Mustapha and Malam Abba Kyari as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chief of Staff to the President respectively.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja that over the last four years, the organised labour has had very good working relationship with the duo.

He noted that both Kyari and Mustapha had contributed immensely in fast tracking resolutions of critical labour issues in the country.

He expressed optimism that the labour unions and the country would benefit more from their commitment to the success of the present government and the progress of the entire country.

Wabba recalled that in particular, Kyari’s interventions at critical moments during the negotiations of the new National Minimum wage, dispelled various misinformation sent to the President by some individuals involved in the negotiations.

He said: “He has always been receptive to our concerns and open for meetings even during weekends, despite his crowded schedules with his office full of guests, who are definitely not business people seeking contracts but patriots who mean well for our country.

“We urge Mr. President to maintain the trust and patriotic purpose of the presence of Abba Kyari and Boss Mustapha in his administration.”

NAN reports that Mustapha and Kyari’s re-appointments is coming less than 24hours after the Coalition of United Political Parties initiated a suit seeking to stop President Buhari’s aides from retaining their offices without formal announcement of their reappointment.