NLC gets new national president

The Nigeria Labour Congress, on Wednesday, elected Joe Ajaero as its national president.

Ajaero, who until his emergence as president, was the deputy national president of the labour union. He made history by emerging unopposed as the union’s president.

Ajaero, who until his emergence was also the general secretary of the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees, emerged as the NLC national president at the 13th National Delegates’ Conference of the labour union ongoing in Abuja.

The conference, which began on Tuesday, February 7, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, and is expected to end on Wednesday with the election of new national officers for a four-year period, a report by The Niche NG says.

One of the delegates, Prince Emeka Kalu, National Vice President (South-East), Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers’ Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), who spoke to News Express, said, “History is already being made here. This is the first time a President of the Nigeria Labour Congress will be elected as a consensus candidate.”

Ajaero succeeds Ayuba Wabba, whose tenure as NLC national president ends Wednesday.

Born on December 17, 1964, in Emekuku Owerri-North, Imo State, Ajaero has been the NLC deputy president since 2011. He has been the general secretary of the NUEE since 2005. He was Research Officer One Mechanised Infantry Division Nigerian Army Kaduna between 1990 and 1991 (NYSC); Reporter/Correspondent and Assistant News Editor at Vanguard Newspapers 1992 – 2001; and Head of Training/Information, NUEE 2001 – 2005.