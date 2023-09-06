NLC ends warning strike, directs members to resume work

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has ended its two-day warning strike, directing its members to resume work on Thursday, September 7.

The congress described the participation of its affiliate unions in the just concluded two-day warning strike as a “show of undaunted and resilient commitment to defend Nigerian workers and citizens against man-made economic hardship.”

While praising all the affiliate unions for massively participating in the strike action, NLC charged the unions to stand by for the indefinite industrial action should the Federal Government refuse to take effective action to ameliorate the sufferings of workers occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

A press statement signed by its president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, reads: “We write to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our dedicated Affiliates, State Councils, and esteemed members for their unwavering support and active participation in the recent two-day nationwide warning strike. This collective effort was undertaken to emphasize our strong conviction that the government should prioritize the welfare of our citizens and adhere to our established statutes.

“We are pleased to report that, thanks to your resolute commitment, we have made significant strides in achieving the goals set during our National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which prompted the initiation of this warning strike. It is abundantly clear that our united message has resonated loudly with the government, and it would take a truly inattentive ear not to hear it.

“As we mark the end of the two-day nationwide warning strike today, at the stroke of midnight, we earnestly call upon you all to gracefully conclude the strike and return to work tomorrow, in accordance with our initial agreement.

“We would like to take this moment to express our profound appreciation for your unwavering determination and dedication, which played a pivotal role in the resounding success of this action. Your contributions during this warning strike exemplify your unwavering commitment to our shared cause.

“In the event that the government fails to provide the appropriate responses to our demands, we encourage you to maintain your steadfast resolve. The same passion and determination that fueled this warning strike will be crucial if we find ourselves compelled to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike.

“Congress is not unmindful of the actions of detractors and fifth columnists but in the face of them all, we remain undaunted and more committed to the defence of Nigerian workers and people at any given time. Our nation deserves better.”