NLC dissolves Edo council over leadership rift

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has dissolved its Edo State Council following failed efforts to reconcile internal leadership disputes.

Benson Upah, the acting General Secretary of the NLC, announced the dissolution in a statement he issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Upah explained that the move became necessary due to escalating conflicts between the elected State Council Chairman, Odion Olaye, and a rival faction allegedly backed by the state government.

“Congress, after going to great lengths to reconcile the two groups in the interest of workers in the state to no avail, was left with no option but to dissolve the entire council, in line with the provisions of the Congress constitution,” he said.

He added that a caretaker committee had been appointed to manage the council’s affairs until fresh elections were conducted.

He accused the Edo State Government of seizing the keys to the NLC Secretariat in Benin and threatening caretaker committee members ahead of their scheduled inauguration on August 28, 2025.

He advised the governor to ensure the safety of the caretaker committee members and NLC officials involved in the inauguration, emphasising that their protection was a matter of responsibility.

According to Upah, both the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) have been alerted.

He advised that the government should refrain from interfering in trade union matters, noting that such actions were contrary to both Nigerian labour laws and international.

Recalling the legacy of notable Edo State labour leaders such as Pa Imoudu and Adams Oshiomhole, Upah advised the governor to uphold that tradition by acknowledging the autonomy of labour unions and avoiding further interference.

