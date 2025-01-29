NLC declares nationwide protest over telecom tariff hike

The Nigeria Labour Congress has declared a nationwide protest over the telecommunication tariff hike.
The protest is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, February 4.
This was contained in a communique issued after the National Administrative Council meeting of NLC held on Wednesday.