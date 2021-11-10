NLC congratulates Soludo, urges inclusive government

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Anambra Council, has congratulated Prof. Chukwuma Soludo on his victory at the just concluded Anambra governorship election.

Jerry Nnubia, State Chairman, NLC, gave the congratulations in a statement on Wednesday, in Awka.

Nnubia said: “On behalf of NLC Anambra council and the entire workers of Anambra, I warmly and heartily congratulate Soludo, the governor-elect of Anambra.

“It is therefore, my appeal to our governor-elect, to be magnanimous in victory by running an all inclusive government, so as to carry all stakeholders, including labour along in his administration.”

The NLC chairman urged other candidates to bury all hatchets and support Soludo in the spirit of brotherhood and overall interest of peace, progress and development of the state.

Nnubia commended the electorate for coming out to vote for the candidates of their choice despite all odds.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies and all stakeholders who worked tirelessly to achieve the huge success.

“The build-up to the election created a scary atmosphere of tension and fear but to the glory of God, it turned out to be the most peaceful election in recent time,” he said.