NLC condemns unlawful invasion of NURTW National Secretariat

The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) has condemned the unlawful invasion of the National Secretariat of the National Union of Road Transport Workers {NURTW) by alleged thugs and hoodlums.

Joe Ajaero, NLC President who said this in a statement co-signed by Emmanuel Ugboaja, NLC General Secretary on Monday in Abuja said the thugs were escorted by men in police uniform.

Ajaero said this in a resolution reached at the end of an emergency National Administrative Council (NAC) meeting on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the resolution was reached after exhaustive deliberation of NAC -in-session on the unlawful invasion of the NURTW National Secretariat.

“NAC-in-session consequently resolved to demand the immediate vacation of the illegally occupied national secretariat of the NURTW by the Police and thugs within 48 hours of this resolution.

“To demand that President Bola Tinubu being a product of democracy clears his name which is being peddled by those who have committed this brigandage and unconstitutionality from further being used to scuttle democracy.

“That if nothing is done within an acceptable time, Nigerian workers under the leadership of the NLC will be forced to call all its affiliates out in support of

the legally elected NURTW leadership and its members across the nation,”he said.

The NLC president also noted that the Nigeria Police had a recent history of interfering in the internal affairs of the

NURTW and indeed other unions.

He added that the police had usurped the powers of arbitration in industrial disputes contrary to the dictates of the statutes governing the nation’s industrial relations clime.

“The IGP has acquiesced on the invasion of the national Secretariat with a view to dethroning a legally elected leadership and installing a stooge in the Union without lawful order.

“That there is a known democratically elected leadership of the NURTW led by

Comrade Tajudeen Baruwa.

“That violence and bloodletting may be imminent in counter response to this illegal action,”he added.

Ajaero added that a national shutdown is possible given this undemocratic action in a democracy.

He also said that there was need to avert further escalation has therefore become exigent.