NLC: Atiku congratulates Ajaero, others 

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the emergence of Comrade Joe Ajaero as its new national president. He also congratulated the 15 other members of the new executive committee of organised labour.



The congratulatory message by Atiku, which was contained in a press statement signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, said that the emergence of Ajaero is an indication that the NLC is keeping faith with its mandate of protecting the interest of the masses.



Atiku noted that the new NLC national president is a consummate unionist, and it is clear that his tenure will engender good tidings for the Nigerian workers.



“Comrade Joe Ajaero has a career of unflinching commitment to unionism, and it is only deserving that he has emerged as the number one union leader in the country,” Atiku said.



The frontline presidential candidate remarked further that while he continues to campaign and ensure that he becomes the next president of the country, he expressed optimism in working hand-in-hand with the new NLC leadership to recover Nigeria, if elected in the upcoming general elections.



“If and when I am elected as President of Nigeria in the upcoming election, I shall work harmoniously with the NLC in order to ensure that the Nigerian workers and people have the sweetest moment ever, in our mission to recover Nigeria.



“The NLC shall be a partner in progress in this direction and it is my hope that from the moment the elections are over and if I enjoy the popular mandate of Nigerians, the NLC shall play a crucial role in our administration efforts to put succour in the country,” Atiku said.



He prayed for God to grant His wisdom and courage to the new leadership of the NLC so as to deliver on its mandate.