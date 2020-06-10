Nigeria’s Perpetua Nkwocha and Joseph Yobo have joined other African legends in the social media stay safe campaign by the Confederation of African Football in partnership with Speak Up Africa.

This was revealed in a statement on the website of the continental football governing body on Wednesday.

It said: “CAF in partnership with Speak Up Africa have launched a social media challenge to further raise awareness on proven COVID-19 prevention methods as part of the Stay Safe Africa campaign

“The new online challenge forms part of the Stay Safe Africa campaign, which seeks to empower communities and individuals to take simple and proven preventive measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Africa.

“Stay Safe Africa, launched by Dakar-based advocacy tank Speak Up Africa, brings together partners to work towards a common goal of saving lives by increasing investments and awareness to protect our continent.

“This new threat will ensured access and treatment from other ongoing health threats.

“As part of the challenge, influential players are inviting their peers and everyone to participate in the challenge by recording a video of them doing 19 kick ups and sharing it on social media.

“To date, African football legends Ahmed Hassan (Egypt), Perpetua Nkwocha (Nigeria), Joseph Yobo (Nigeria), Karim Haggui (Tunisia) and Trésor Lomana Lualua (DR Congo) have shared videos.”

The statement added that CAF Deputy General Secretary, Anthony Baffoe, has also participated in the challenge, as CAF lends its influential voices, clubs and legends to the campaign to help protect one billion Africans from COVID-19.

Yacine Djibo, Executive Director of Speak Up Africa, said: “In Africa, there are currently over 157,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 4,000 deaths.

“Several risk factors mean the virus can spread quickly across the continent.

“A coordinated Africa-led approach to stop the spread of COVID-19 is crucial, as high population densities, communal living and the constrained access to water and washing facilities all increase the likelihood of coronavirus infections and fatalities.

“We are thrilled to have CAF’s influential players and members taking part in this exciting social media challenge and raising awareness of the importance of protecting yourself and others from COVID-19.

“Sport is a powerful tool to transform the continent, particularly when it comes to health initiatives.

“We encourage everyone to take part in this online challenge to raise awareness and incite positive change in health practices and behavior.”