Nkem Owoh at 70: He is Enugu’s precious gift to the world — Mbah

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has described as Enugu’s precious gift to the world Nollywood veteran actor, Nkem Owoh, aka Osuofia, who attained 70 years of age on Friday.

In a message on his verified X account, he said Owoh had brought fun, laughter and excitement to millions of homes across the world.

The governor wrote: “This is a toast to one of Enugu’s precious gifts to the world, Nkem Owoh, aka Osuofia.

“Nkem Owoh has, no doubt, distinguished himself as an icon of Nollywood, who has brought fun, laughter and excitement to millions of homes across the world through his mastery of his art as a thespian and entertainer.

“Indeed, we owe the success that Nollywood has become to the sacrifice, resilience, commitment and regenerative powers of Owoh and his likes.

“Nkem, we celebrate you and thank you immensely for putting Enugu State and Nigeria on the global screens.”

Mbah prayed God to keep Owoh in good health for many more years.

“People, join me and Ndi Enugu in wishing inimitable Nkem Owoh a happy 70th birthday,” the governor said.

