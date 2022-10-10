Nkechi Blessing celebrates new lover after dirty fight with Falegan

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has celebrated her new lover on his birthday.

The celebration comes weeks after Sunday and her estranged lover, Opeyemi Falegan, engaged in a dirty fight.

The former lovers dragged themselves on the social media, hauling abusive messages and washing their dirty linens in public.

In the messages to her new lover accompanied with photographs, Sunday praised him to high heavens, saying she had learnt a lot from him.

She said the way he carried on, he was more mature than his age.

She wrote in one of the massages: “I was going to type a long caption but rather say dem to you.

“Thank you for coming in my life when I needed a friend.

“In just few months you have managed to change few things about me, I am in for a long ride of teachings with you babe..sometimes I wonder if you really are your age…Cus bruh your maturity swept me off my feet..the greatest and best communicator I have ever met love you for life Gee.”