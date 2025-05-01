NJC to Imo Governor: Reverse appointment of Acting Chief Judge

The National Judicial Council has told the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, to reverse the appointment of the Acting Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Theophilus Nnamdi Nzeukwu.

So also did the NJC ask the Acting Chief Judge to show cause within seven days why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

This was a part of the decisions taken by the NJC at its 108th Meeting held on April 29 and 30, 2025.

At the meeting, the NJC further told Uzodimma to appoint the Most Senior Judicial Officer in the State High Court’s hierarchy as the acting Chief Judge of the State in conformity with Section 271 (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The Council at its Meeting resolved that the constitutional provision on appointment of an acting Chief Judge of a State does not give room for discretion. Section 271(4) of the Constitution provides:

It said” “If the office of the Chief Judge of a State is vacant or if the person holding the office is for any reason unable to perform the functions of the office, then, until a person has been appointed to and has assumed the functions of that office, or until the person holding the office has resumed those functions, the Governor shall appoint the most senior Judge of the High Court to perform those functions.”

Also Read:

The Council also resolved that Hon. Justice Nzeukwu should be issued a query to show cause within seven days why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for presenting himself to be sworn in as the acting Chief Judge of Imo State.

Hon. Justice V. U. Okorie, the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Imo State, who acted as Interim Chairman of Imo State Judicial Service Commission and recommended the appointment of Hon. Justice Nzeukwu, is also required to show cause within seven days why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for his complicity in the recommendation.

Post Views: 2