NJC speaks on ‘letter’ it has surrendered its power to appoint, promote judges to Governors

The National Judicial Council has dismissed a letter purportedly emanating from it surrendering its statutory powers and functions on Judges’ appointments and promotions to State Governors.

Soji Oye, the Director of Information of the NJC, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Oye said that there was no iota of truth whatsoever in the fake letter.

The NJC said that the letter, addressed to the Chief Judge of Kebbi State and purportedly signed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, did not emanate from the Council or the CJN, who is the Chairman of the Council.

The NJC’s letter in part read: “The attention of the National Judicial Council has been drawn to a fake letter dated 14th July 2023, purported to have emanated from the Council, and signed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, National Judicial Council Hon Justice Olukayode Ariwoola,

“The fake letter titled ‘Order of Seniority of Judges of the High Court of Kebbi state and recommendation of Justice Umar Abubakar as the substantive Chief Judge of Kebbi state’ addressed to the Chief Judge stating ‘that under section 10 of the existing law of Kebbi state 1996, His Excellency, the Governor, has the power to determine Seniority of Judges and the National Judicial Council has no power to override or reverse the decision of His Excellency’.

“It further stated that ‘the office of the Head of Court or Chief Judge is purely a political appointment to be decided by the Governor of a state’.

“For the purpose of clarification and avoidance of doubt, the National Judicial Council hereby emphatically disclaimed the letter.

“The public is hereby advised to discountenance the letter and its content.

“Meanwhile, the Council has reported the unfortunate case to the relevant security agencies with a view to investigate and bring to book whoever is behind this dastardly act.”