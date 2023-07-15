NJC recommends 23 for appointment as Federal High Court Judges + Full list

828 828

The National Judicial Council on Friday recommended 23 nominees for appointment as Judges of the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

Soji Oye, the Director of Information of the Council, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja in a statement he signed.

The recommendation for the appointments was made at the 103st meeting of the Council presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, and held in Abuja.

Aside from the 23 nominees for the Federal High Court, the NJC also sought the appointment of one Kadi for Kaduna State and four other Kadis for Kano State Sharia Court of Appeal.

Those recommended as Federal High Court Judges are Ekerete Udofot Akpan, Hussaini Dadan-Garba, Egbe Raphael Joshua, Anyalewa Onoja-Alapa, Aishatu Auta Ibrahim, Ogazi Friday Nkemakonam, Ogundare Kehinde Olayiwola, Onah Chigozie Sergius, Hauwa Buhari, Ibrahim Ahmad Kala and Hauwa Joeph Yilwa.

Others are Amina Aliyu Mohammed,Sharon Tanko Ishaya, Chituru Joy Wigwe-Oreh,

Musa Kakaki, Owoeye Alexander Oluseyi, Abiodun Jordan Adeyemi, Agbaje Olufunmilola Adetutu and Salim Olasupo Ibrahim.

The rest are Dipeolu Deinde Isaac, Ariwoola Olukayode Jnr, Abdullahi Muhammad Dan-Ige and Mashkur Salisu.

The NJC noted that Hon Kadi Muhammad Aminu Danjuma is to be appointed as Grand Kadi for Kaduna State.

Others to be appointed as Kadis for Kano State Sharia courts are Muhammad Adam Kadem, Salisu Muhammad Isa, Isa Idris Sa’id and Aliyu Muhammad Kani.

The council also recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after the approval of the NJC’s recommendations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and their respective State Governors and confirmation by their States Houses of Assembly as the case may be.