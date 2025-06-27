NJC recommends 21 candidates for judicial appointments

The National Judicial Council has recommended 21 candidates for judicial appointments.
The decision, the Deputy Director Information of the NJC, Kemi Babalola Ogedengbe, said was taken at the 109th meeting of the body on June 25, 2025.
According to Ogedengbe, the meeting, presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, approved two Judges for appointment as Heads of Court for Ekiti and Yobe States.
The Heads of Court are: Hon. Justice Adekanye Lekan Ogunmoye, Chief Judge, Ekiti State, and Hon. Kadi Abba Mammadi as Grand Kadi, Yobe State.
Similarly, Council has also recommended Mainasara Ibrahim Kogo Umar to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for appointment as Chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal.
Ogedengbe in a statement on Thursday said the recommendations followed a careful consideration of various public complaints made against shortlisted candidates for the various positions and a rigorous interview by an 8-Member Interview Committee of the Council in line with the 2023 Revised NJC Guidelines and Procedural Rules for Appointment of Judicial Officers.
The remaining successful 18 candidates who were recommended for appointment as Judges for different Jurisdictions are as follows:
TWO HIGH COURT JUDGES FOR CROSS RIVER STATE
i) Edu, Glory Bassey
ii) Irem, Melody Bassey
THREE HIGH COURT JUDGES FOR OGUN STATE
i) Ojikutu, Adebayo Julius
ii) Adewole, Adejumoke Oluwatoyin
iii) Adebo, Oluyemisi Olukemi
THREE HIGH COURT JUDGES FOR ZAMFARA STATE
i) Garba, Sirajo Aliyu
ii) Bashir, Rabi
iii) Abdullahi, Nasiru
THREE KADIS FOR SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, ZAMFARA STATE
i) Ibrahim, Jibril
ii) Muhammed, Sanusi Magami
iii) Shaa’ban Mansur
ONE KADI FOR SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, PLATEAU STATE
i) Badamasi, Kabir Adam
ONE JUDGE FOR CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, EBONYI STATE
i) Ogodo, Lynda Nneka
FOUR HIGH COURT JUDGES FOR KATSINA STATE
i) Dikko, Fadila Muhammad
ii) Abdulrahman, Shamsudden Yammama
iii) Abdullahi, Maryham Umaru
iv) Mohammed, Abubakar Dikko.
It would be recalled that the Council had at its 108th Meeting held on April 29 and 30 2025 approved a new policy to publish the names of candidates for consideration for appointment as Judicial Officers and invited public input.