The National Judicial Council has dismissed a petition by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against a judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo.

The Council held that the anti-graft agency’s letter, accusing the judge of wrongfully granting an ex parte application, was without merit.

It advised the EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Maru, to file an appeal if the commission was dissatisfied with the decision.

The NJC, chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, is responsible for the appointment, promotion and discipline of Judicial Officers, among others.

The EFCC filed the petition on May 22, 2019 claiming that Justice Taiwo granted an ex parte ordered restraining it from performing its statutory functions.

But the Council, in its response made available to the EFCC on Tuesday, said it considered the Commission’s claim and the judge’s response during an online meeting on April 22 and 23, 2020.

The NJC said in a letter by its Secretary, Ahmed Gambo Saleh: “After deliberation, Council could not find any substance of infraction committed by the learned trial judge.

“Council also noted that all the steps taken by the learned trial judge in handling the cases were in accord with the laws and procedure legally available.

“Consequently, Council dismissed the petition for lack of merit.

“You are therefore advised to appeal against the Ruling if you wish, please.”