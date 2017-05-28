LATEST NEWS:
08. June 2017 LAGOS STATE27°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
The Eagle OnlineJune 8, 20172min0

Related Articles

News

Pressure on principals responsible for upsurge in exam malpractice – WAEC

News

Ohaneze Ndigbo hails FG, others for condemning hate speech against Igbos

News

Money laundering: Court allows Usman overseas medical treatment

News

Southern Kaduna: Eight districts sign peace deal

ColumnsFeatured

Judges’ recall and Malami’s crocodile tears, by Azu Ishiekwene

News

South East Senate Caucus to Igbo: Ignore quit notice from North

News

Saraki asks Tribunal to dismiss false assets declaration charges against him

News

NJC aware there’s an appeal pending against Justice Ademola – Presidency

Justice-Adeniyi-Ademola-e1479182923644.jpg
Okoi Obono-Obla, the Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution, in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, said the need to make this public became necessary as result of the decision taken by the National Judicial Council

The Federal Government has appealed the judgment of Justice Jude Okeke of FCT High Court, discharging and acquitting Justice Adeniyi Ademola and two others.
Okoi Obono-Obla, the Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution, in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, said the need to make this public became necessary as result of the decision taken by the National Judicial Council.
Obono-Obla said: “I want to debunk the false impression created in some sections of the media that the NJC was not aware or that there was no appeal filed by the office of the Attorney -General of the Federation against the ruling of Justice Okeke.
“Nothing can be further from the truth. The Office of the Attorney-General filed notices of appeal against the ruling of Justice Okeke over his ruling discharging and acquitting the three defendants on April, 7.
“Accordingly, the Court of Appeal pursuant to Order 8 Rule 2 (a) of the Court of Appeal Rules has invited counsel to the appellant (the Federal Republic of Nigeria) and the respondents to attend court on June 6, to reconcile documents for record of appeal.”
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Justice Ademola resumed sitting on June 7 as was directed by the NJC after being away for eight months to stand trial on charges of criminal conspiracy to receive gratification.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousOhaneze Ndigbo hails FG, others for condemning hate speech against Igbos

nextPressure on principals responsible for upsurge in exam malpractice – WAEC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

NJC aware there’s an appeal pending against Justice Ademola – Presidency

Judges’ recall and Malami’s crocodile tears, by Azu Ishiekwene

I-G orders investigation, arrest over threat to southerners in North

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.