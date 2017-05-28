NJC aware there’s an appeal pending against Justice Ademola – Presidency

The Federal Government has appealed the judgment of Justice Jude Okeke of FCT High Court, discharging and acquitting Justice Adeniyi Ademola and two others.

Okoi Obono-Obla, the Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution, in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, said the need to make this public became necessary as result of the decision taken by the National Judicial Council.

Obono-Obla said: “I want to debunk the false impression created in some sections of the media that the NJC was not aware or that there was no appeal filed by the office of the Attorney -General of the Federation against the ruling of Justice Okeke.

“Nothing can be further from the truth. The Office of the Attorney-General filed notices of appeal against the ruling of Justice Okeke over his ruling discharging and acquitting the three defendants on April, 7.

“Accordingly, the Court of Appeal pursuant to Order 8 Rule 2 (a) of the Court of Appeal Rules has invited counsel to the appellant (the Federal Republic of Nigeria) and the respondents to attend court on June 6, to reconcile documents for record of appeal.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Justice Ademola resumed sitting on June 7 as was directed by the NJC after being away for eight months to stand trial on charges of criminal conspiracy to receive gratification.

