The National Inland Waterways Authority has earmarked N6.6 billion for capital projects to make waterways safe and accessible.

The Managing Director of NIWA, George Moghalu, made this known when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Marine Transportation on Tuesday in Abuja.

Moghalu said Lagos would also witness massive dredging of water hyacinth and debris in 2021.

According to him, 65 per cent dredging of water hyacinth was carried out in Lagos in 2019 ,while much more would be done in 2021.

Besides, he said over 70 per cent of the waterways in Nigeria could not be navigated.

He added that over N2 billion project was being carried out in Lagos through Public Private Partnership.

Moghalu told the Senator Danjuma Goje-led committee to provide legislation that would aid the mandates of the agency.

He said: “In line with the economic recovery growth plan of President Muhammadu Buhari, the authority reiterates its determination, now more than ever, to upscale the development of Inland Water Transportation in Nigeria.

“I therefore seize this opportunity to appeal to the Senate to use your good offices to ensure and facilitate a conducive financial and legal environment that would provide the boost needed for NIWA to achieve its full potential.”

Moghalu lamented that the budget performance of the agency in 2020 was very poor owing to delay in capital releases occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He told the panel that the focus of the N6.6 billion capital budget was the completion of ongoing projects with over N737 million earmarked for personnel.

