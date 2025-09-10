NIWA bans unauthorised boat loading, seeks passage of coastal guard law

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has banned all unauthorised boat loading points across the country, calling for the passage of the Coastal Guards Bill to enhance water safety and curb boat mishaps

Bola Oyebamiji, the Managing Director of NIWA, said this on Tuesday in Abuja at a news briefing on concerns surrounding boat mishaps.

Oyebamiji said that no commercial passenger boat shall be allowed to load from any point other than those recognised and registered by NIWA.

He said: “It is mandatory for all commercial boat operators to provide and enforce the use of life jackets on the boats always.

“Every commercial passenger boat must properly display its Boat Name Letters and Load line, and all unlicensed boats and water crafts are to be removed from the waterways.”

Oyebamiji said that all unlicensed boat drivers and operators were banned from operating any boats or watercraft on waterways.

He reiterated NIWA’s commitment to safe waterways, especially through its continuous removal of aquatic waste, logs, wrecks, and other impediments from waterways that could hinder safe navigation.

He said that NIWA had increased the number of its water marshals from 80 personnel to 350.

According to him, this is to ensure that safety tips are given to passengers before departure and to reinforce strict enforcement of the “No Life Jacket, No Boarding” regulations.

Oyebamiji said that passenger manifests had also been deployed to its area offices across the country to record passenger information at the recognised jetties and loading points for administrative purposes.

The NIWA boss said that the authority had installed marine navigational buoys and conducted hydrographic surveys, as well as intensified training of boat operators.

He said that all these were to ensure safe water channels, safe navigations, and prevent boat mishaps and protect lives and properties.

He attributed the recent successful rescue of water accidents to the use of lifejackets and the reactivated rescue teams and stations, which had improved emergency response time to less than 30 minutes.

Oyebamiji, however, stressed the need for the establishment of a coastal guard law to improve and enhance monitoring of waterways and rapid response to accidents and mishaps.

He said: “Based on the innovations and renewed commitment to our mandates, NIWA has reduced the rate of accidents and deaths on the inland waterways by more than 70 percent compared to the previous years.

“But we can do more if the proposed Coastal Guards for Inland Waterways is established and operational.

“The Authority believes that an important operational tool such as the Coastal Guards, will go a long way in strengthening its enforcement drive for better results.”

Also Read

The NIWA boss said that plans were underway to collaborate with the Marine Police and the Nigerian Navy, particularly as it relates to the enforcement of the ban on overloading and night sailing.

Oyebamiji called for collaborations with riverine state governments on safety campaigns, training of boat operators and drivers, procurement and distribution of life jackets, provision of landing platforms, and deployment of modern passenger ferries.

He said that NIWA would continue to engage with the sub-nationals, particularly in the area of training for boat operators, safety awareness, and provision of worthy passenger ferries.

He commended the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, for his continuous support in strengthening the capacities of NIWA and enhancing safety waterways across the country for the benefit of Nigerians.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']