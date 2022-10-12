NIWA apportions blame for Anambra boat mishap, confirms number of victims

The National Inland Waterways Authority has blamed the recent boat mishap, which killed some residents in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, on mechanical and human error.

Jibril Darda’u, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, NIWA, made the assertion in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said the mechanical and human error could have been averted if the basic safety guidelines of wearing life jackets and avoiding overloading amongst other safety rules were adhered to.

It said: “According to the report from our Onitsha Area Office, at about 12:30.p.m of October 7, it was revealed that the wooden engine boat, after it loaded 48 passengers, left for its destination.

“But at a point, the engine developed a mechanical fault. All efforts by the captain of the boat to restart the engine proved abortive.

“At that point, the current of the river started to pull the boat backwards towards the bridge linking Umunnakwo/Osomala.

“Some of the passengers who could swim jumped into the river for safety, while others tried to push the boat away from the bridge. Those that could not swim were trapped in the boat and out of fear, they all moved to one side of the boat.

“As soon as the boat collided with the bridge, it capsized leaving 10 persons dead all women and children. Out of the 48 passengers, 38 were rescued alive and five were children and 33 adults.”

The statement said that the Managing Director of NIWA, Dr. George Moghalu, had earlier distributed free life jackets to boat operators association in all the 23 Area offices nationwide.

It said that Moghalu also held sensitisation and training programmes for boat operators and water users on the importance of adhering to the safety guidelines on the waterways.

It said: “To our dismay, it was revealed that only one of the passengers on board wore life jacket and was saved.

“This came to us at NIWA as a surprise because the Onitsha Area Office had regular sensitisation programmes on the importance of the use of life jacket amongst other safety guidelines in the state.

“It was an unfortunate situation and the management of NIWA wishes to commiserate with the people and government of Anambra state.

“Consequently, due to the rising level of the flood, the Area Office of NIWA, has stationed personnel on daily patrol of the waterways for quick response to emergencies as they might arise.”