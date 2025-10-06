NIWA appoints 20 safety ambassadors in Cross River, distributes life jackets

In a decisive move to enhance safety, the Calabar Area Office of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has donated 200 life jackets to beach operators, boat owners, and other stakeholders operating within the Calabar Section of Calabar-Oron Waterways.

The Calabar Area Manager of NIWA, Stanley Onuoha, while presenting the items on Monday in Calabar, named over 20 ambassadors to help enhance waterway safety in Cross River State.

Onuoha said, “The ambassadors comprise the chairman of the maritime workers union, councilors of Calabar LGA, traditional rulers, and House of Assembly members.”

He also noted that the donation of life-saving items is in line with the quarterly sensitisation engagement programme with maritime stakeholders at the Safe Journey Beach in Calabar South, Cross River State, aimed at educating commuters on the need to use a life jacket.

He implored all stakeholders to carry out sensitization to the grassroots.

“They are to help us carry this message to the grassroots and make sure that every passenger wears a life jacket while on board”, he said.

He further disclosed that the sensitisation is the third quarterly engagement within the year and is in line with the mandate of the CEO/Managing Director of the authority, as well as the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

He expressed optimism that the gospel of safety is on track and they will continue to do this until everybody completely complies with safety standards.

He added that NIWA is happy that the stakeholders are embracing the message, saying “we have had little or no boat mishap within the area.”

The life jackets were gratefully received by beach operators and boat owners, who acknowledged the critical role they would play in preventing water accidents.

One of the ambassadors, Effiong Ekarika, member representing Calabar South in the State Assembly, welcomed the appointment, saying, “They will help take the message to the grassroots.”

Beaches within the area that received the life jackets include Safe Journey Beach, Henshaw Town Beach, Nsidung Beach, Abitto Ferry and Sea Express, Afikpo Beach, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, including other dedicated operators.