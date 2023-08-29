NITDA vows to enhance digital literacy for economic development

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has vowed to enhance digital literacy and promote equitable access to technology for development in the country.

The Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Abdullahi, made this pledge during a one-day stakeholders’ engagement and Information Communication and Technology (ICT) ecosystem programme in Uyo.

The theme of the event was: “Creating Opportunities, Breaking Boundaries: Towards Digitalisation and Entrepreneurial Evolution.”

Abdullahi, who was represented by the Director, Zonal Offices Directorate, NITDA, Babajide Ajayi, said that the rise of technology had brought a revolutionised change on how businesses, economy and even government operate.

The director-general said that to bridge the digital divide in the country, the Agency had started drafting the National Digital Equality Strategy for Women (NDESW).

He said that the effort would guarantee women participation and ensure equitable access and opportunities in the digital environment.

Abdullahi also said that the drafting of the National Digital Skills Strategy (NDSS) on the other hand, remained a strategic roadmap that would promote digital literacy and talent development in Nigeria.

“Digitalisation is when digital technology becomes a part of every aspect of society. It is not just a fancy word but it is what causes big changes in industries.

“It changes the way we do business, take care of our health, educate ourselves, and even govern.

“Digitalisation changes things for the better, eliminates obstacles, and creates new chances that we couldn’t even think of before. Our responsibility is to take hold of these possibilities and use them to transform society.

“To encourage innovation and entrepreneurship, NITDA established the Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI) and the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR).

“These Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) have supported startups, including technology incubation, acceleration programmes, and training for students.

“The innovation ecosystem in Nigeria has attracted significant investments and produced multiple successful startups, including unicorns.

“Bridging the digital divide, enhancing digital literacy, and ensuring equitable access to technology are vital components of our journey. Only then can we proudly declare that we are on the path of complete transformation,” Abdullahi said.

The director-general called for collaboration among government, the private sector, academia, and others in the society to ensure a robust transformation in the country’s digital landscape.

He said that the event was an avenue for sensitisation, familiarisation and enhancement of the working relationship between the Agency and key Information Technology (IT) stakeholders at the state levels.

In his remarks, the Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr Imo Moffat, said that the country must embrace digitization by equipping its workforce with the necessary skills and knowledge to explore the ever-changing landscape.

Moffat, who was represented by the Director of ICT, Lawson David, said that the country should also develop a robust cyber framework.

According to him, citizens must be educated on best practices, and seek collaboration with international partners to combat cyber threats against its digital assets and infrastructures.

The stakeholders’ engagement expressed their profound gratitude to NITDA and the Akwa Ibom Government for hosting the event.